Ronald L. Durham Sr.
December 30, 1942-March 2, 2020
DAVENPORT-Ronald L. Durham Sr., 77, of Davenport, IA passed away peacefully Monday, March 2, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, at the mortuary. He will be laid to rest in National Cemetery.
Ronald was born a son of Eldo and Florence (Hoffmann) Durham on December 30, 1942 in Rock Island, IL. He was united in marriage to Judith Baugher on July 2, 1966, later divorcing. On November 3, 1990 he was married to Susie Larson in Davenport, IA. He retired in 1998 from Oscar Mayer after 30 years of service.
Ronald was a longtime member of the Davenport VFW #828. He loved going camping, cooking, fishing, hunting, and telling jokes. He had a great sense of humor. Ronald was also an avid NASCAR and racing fan.
Survivors include his loving wife of 29 years, Susie Durham; children, Ron Jr. (Jenni) Durham, Missy (Mike Richardson) Varchola and Chuck (Mandi) Durham; stepsons, Ron LaMar and Gary LaMar; grandchildren: Ashley Durham, Hunter Varchola, Connor Varchola, Daniel Durham, Gavin Durham, Parker Durham, Nicholas LaMar, Brittany Hoffman (Chris), Alex LaMar, Jordan LaMar and Zach LaMar; and great grandchildren: Ella Hoffman, Javen Hoffman, Rowan Hoffmann and Oliver Hoffman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Melissa Marie; sister, Elizabeth Johnson; and brother, Dennis Durham.