Pat Perry
March 11, 1944-March 2, 2020
ELDRIDGE-Pat Perry, 75, of Eldridge, IA, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Pat was born March 11, 1944, in Ft. Madison, IA, to Matilda and Averill Thompson. She married Fred Perry on October 20, 1962 in Davenport. Pat held many jobs through the years, but her favorite was as secretary at Edward White Elementary School in Eldridge where she worked for 31 years before retiring in 2011. She enjoyed the kids and the friendships she made with the staff and parents. Pat had fun with the three "B"s bowling, bingo, and bunco. She and Fred were avid bowlers and even coached junior bowling at 30 Lanes in Davenport. Pat was crafty, and liked scrapbooking, quilting, and cross-stitch. She treasured her grandkids, Ellen and Christian; and loved and cherished every minute she spent with them.
Those left to honor her memory are her children, Cathy (Tom) Petersen and Mike Perry; grandchildren Ellen and Christian Petersen; and her sisters Carol Jean Cade and Dorothea Rugland. She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, Olga and Charles West, and her brothers, Bob, Ted, Kenny, Audry (AR), and Tommy.
A special thank you to the amazing and compassionate team at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for their care of Pat and her family.
