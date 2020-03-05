Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene E. Johnson


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene E. Johnson Obituary

Eugene E. Johnson

February 7, 1943-February 29, 2020

MOLINE-Eugene E. Johnson, 77, of Moline, Ill., passed away Saturday February 29, 2020 at UnityPoint-Trinity, Rock Island.

The family will host a celebration of Eugene's life at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, Ill., assisted the family with arrangements.

Eugene was born February 7, 1943 in Moline, a son of Edward and Dorothy Lawrick Johnson.

Surviving are his sons, Tim, Paul , Pete and Joel Johnson; significant other, Judith Durbin; and two nieces, Nina Johnson and Zina Karstez.

Online condolences and obituary at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -