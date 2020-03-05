|
|
Dudley Albert (Steve) Stevenson
September 14, 1934-March 1, 2020
LECLAIRE-Dudley Albert (Steve) Stevenson, 86, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Iowa Masonic following a brief hospice.
Steve was born September 14, 1934 in Davenport, Iowa to Frank and Jule Stevenson. Following high school, he moved to Boulder, Colorado to study at CU. After a few semesters of mountaineering and wilderness exploration, Frank & Jule called him back to Davenport where he earned his BA in philosophy -- by actually attending classes -- at St. Ambrose College. On August 11, 1956 he married Mary Lois Frank. They raised three children, Anne, Sarah and Tom.
Steve had a lifelong passion for travel and adventure. He enjoyed camping with his family in Colorado, Wyoming and Montana. He was an avid river man and loved the mighty Mississippi. He was known to jump on his motorcycle and take off for destinations unknown. A loving husband, father and free spirit, Steve never met a martini he wouldn't entertain.
Steve was preceded in death by his wife Mary. He is survived by his three children, Anne, Sarah and Tom and his four grandchildren, Bronwynn, Kieffer, Rees and Brittany.
Steve will be laid to rest next to Mary at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral during a private family ceremony. A riverside celebration of life is planned for summer 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Buffalo Bill Museum LeClaire or The National Park Foundation.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 5, 2020