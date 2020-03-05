|
|
Mary E. Johnston
November 14, 1931-March 3, 2020
DAVENPORT-Mary E. Johnston, 88, formerly of Muscatine, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Kahl Home-Davenport.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family, in care of Deborah Johnston. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Mary was born on November 14, 1931, in Keith, West Virginia, the daughter of Edgar Allen and Mary Elizabeth King Poe. She married William Bottoms and had three children. Later she married Harlan Johnston who preceded her in death.
Mary was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and crossword puzzles. Mary also liked gardening and flowers. She loved to go to Florida with Harlan and spending time with family.
Those left to honor her memory include her two daughters, Deborah Johnston of Bettendorf and Melodie Robson of Muscatine; one son, Joseph Bottoms and wife, Shari, of Muscatine; five grandchildren, Jill Hansen, Teiah Baker, Christa Garcia, Jordan Bottoms, and Brad Stiff; eight great grandchildren; one brother, Glenn Poe of Tornado, WV; and one sister, Eleanor Woofter of Venice, FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harlan; 10 brothers and sisters.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 5, 2020