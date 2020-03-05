|
David Merrill Lechelt
November 29, 1948-March 2, 2020
PORT WASHINGTON, WI-David Merrill Lechelt entered into eternal life on March 2, 2020 at 71 years of age. David was born on November 29, 1948 in Mason City, Iowa to Merrill and Virginia (Kammeier) Lechelt. It was in Houston, Texas that he met and married the love of his life, Helen Gandy on June 29th, 1974.
David was a graduate of Texas A&M University and later traveled to various states throughout his time working in the risk management and insurance industry. He worked for Boeing with Nasa post Apollo 1 fire, Travelers Insurance, Bandag and Pepsi Bottling Co. He was a lifelong student, earning countless degrees and certifications to further his career. Among these were his certified safety professional (CPS) and risk safety management credentials. A dedicated Eagle Scout with his Wood Badge, he was a Boy Scout troop leader during his children's younger years. Despite the moves with Dave's job, there was always a new church home to be found. Helen and Dave loved singing in church choirs. These included the interdenominational choir in Wyoming as well as several pick up choirs around the area. Being devoted to his church is what most recently led him to serve as Deacon at St. John's Lutheran Church in Port Washington. In addition to the time David spent with his church, he enjoyed biking, camping, HAM radio operating, fly fishing, shooting and archery. He was a member of the local archery club and spent time teaching the next generation of fishermen at Trout's Unlimited. Above all, David loved his Lord and the family he had been blessed with. He will be greatly missed by family and church members. His dog, Ginger, will be missing her ball-throwing, snack supplying best friend.
David is survived by his wife Helen Lechelt, daughter Heather (Carl Jr.) Biancuzzo, son Tristan (Emily) Lechelt, grandchildren Olivia, Gabriella, Dominic, Harper and Connor and sister Dianne (Dennis) Saack. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Service will be at St. John's Lutheran Church 217 North Freeman Drive Port Washington, Wisconsin on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Pastor John Klieve will officiate. David's family will receive visitors from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. John's Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 5, 2020