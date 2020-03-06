|
Donald William Jones
January 6, 1950-February 26, 2020
DAVENPORT-Donald William Jones, 70, a resident of Davenport, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.
A prayer service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Mayo Clinic Transplant Center.
Don was born January 6, 1950 in Washington, D.C. the son of William Richard and Jacquelyn Belle (Mostyn) Jones. Don graduated from the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland in 1973. Following his graduation, he served in the United States Navy from 1973-1978. Don married Amy Bruegmann on July 20, 1985 in Carson City, Nevada.
Don received his captain's license, working on a wide variety of ships for different companies as well as the government. He was captain of the Isle of Capri in Bettendorf for 10 years. Don also worked for the United States Coast Guard at National Maritime Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Don enjoyed music and played many instruments including the trumpet, drums, banjo, guitar, and mandolin. Don was a kind and caring husband and father. His music and humor will be greatly missed.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Amy; children, Paige Jones of Davenport, William (Felisha) Jones of Athens, Georgia, and Samuel Jones of Chicago, Illinois; brother, Dwight Jones of Silver Springs, Maryland; brother-in-law, Robin (Rita) Bruegmann of Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
