Richard W. Hradek
April 3, 1933-March 3, 2020
DAVENPORT-Richard W. Hradek, 86, a resident of Davenport, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Kahl Home in Davenport.
Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:15 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 in the chapel at the Kahl Home, 6701 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass at the Kahl Home. Memorials may be made to the Kahl Home. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.
Richard was born April 3, 1933 in Tiffin, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Adeline (Dvorsky) Hradek. On December 26, 1956 in Iowa City, he married Paulette Berry.
Richard met Paulette on a blind date set up by their close friends Daryl and Joyce Ulch with whom they maintained a lifelong friendship and shared travel time together.
Richard believed in the benefits of a good education. He was very fortunate to have had good educational opportunities during his life. He attended University High in Iowa City, Iowa which further expanded his horizon. He then went on to receive a mechanical engineering degree from University of Iowa, then a master's from University of Illinois.
During his freshmen year of college, Richard played football for the Hawkeyes. He was fortunate to meet coach Forest Evashevski while playing for the Hawkeyes. He was an avid sports fan following the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs.
During his career as an engineer for Bendix-Litton, he was involved with the design of instruments for aircraft cockpits. This was meaningful work for him that occurred during the space race and cold war.
Richard was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. He enjoyed keeping up with current events and the news, working around the house and working on cars. He also enjoyed vacationing in the national parks, and celebrating holidays with his family in their home in Davenport. In his earlier years, he was an avid runner.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Paulette; children, Kimberly (Kevin) Bahrenfuss of Davenport, Douglas (Lisa) Hradek of Bettendorf, and Pamela (Patrick) Lary of Middleton, Wisconsin; two grandchildren, Ben (Faith) Shellabarger and Eric Hradek; great-granddaughter, Summer Belle Shellabarger; siblings, Jean (Ivan) Riggle of Victor, Iowa, Judy (Jerry) Richards of Morning Sun, Iowa, Susan (Wayne) Johnson of West Liberty, Ted (Pat) Hradek of Des Moines, Gary (Sarabeth) Hradek of Belmont, California, and Connie (Dick) Schooley of Joetown, Iowa, and sister in law Carol Hradek of Adel Iowa, and many nephews and nieces.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Thomas Hradek, and nephew Daryl Hradek.
The family wishes to thank Genesis Hospice and the staff of Kahl Home for their care of Richard.
