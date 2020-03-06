Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James VanHyfte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. VanHyfte

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

James D. VanHyfte

July 02, 1947-March 1st, 2020

KOS OSOS, CA-James D. VanHyfte passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 1st, 2020.

Born in 1947 to Fred and Clara VanHyfte, the fourth of six children, Jim grew up on the family farm in Atkinson, Illinois.

Jim left the farm to attend Southern Illinois University, graduating with an engineering degree before starting his professional career with Oscar Meyer in Davenport, Iowa. It was there that he developed a love of sailing, racing a wood-hulled Lightening on the Mississippi river. He later attended St. Ambrose University where he received his MBA while working at the First Federal Savings & Loan.

In 1986 he married Kathy Josinger. He retired as the VP of Operations for Mercantile Bank and moved to Los Osos, CA with Kathy in 2014 where he pursued his passion for boating.

Jim was loved and respected and known for his willingness and ability to fix just about anything. He will be greatly missed by his wife Kathy, sons Eric and Adam, brothers Richard and Gary, sister Kathy Velleman and grandchildren August VanHyfte, Derek VanHyfte, Skyler Josinger and Amelie Josinger.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo. www.woodshumanesociety.org

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -