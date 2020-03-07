Home

Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home
525 North Division Street
Woodhull, IL 61490
309-334-2332
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home
525 North Division Street
Woodhull, IL 61490
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
United Church of Woodhull
Elgena C. Anderson


1949 - 2020
Elgena C. Anderson Obituary

Elgena C. Anderson

March 26, 1949-March 5, 2020

WOODHULL-Elgena C. Anderson, 70 of Woodhull, Illinois died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Services are 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at the United Church of Woodhull. Burial is in the Woodhull Cemetery. Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Woodhull, Illinois. Memorial contributions can be made to Tri-County Ambulance or the Clover Public Library.

Elgena was born on March 26, 1949 in Moline, Illinois to Robert and Jeannine Litton Rainey. She graduated from AlWood High School in 1967. On October 22, 1966, she was united in marriage to James Anderson in Woodhull, Illinois.

She was a homemaker and sculptor of children.

Elgena was a member of United Church of Woodhull.

She enjoyed ceramics, macramé, cross stitching, roller skating, ATVing, planting flowers, animals and cruising in her Spitfire. She was the grand marshall of the homecoming parade in 2018. You could find Elgena sitting in her bag chair supporting all of her honorary grandchildren's events. She was a grandma to many.

Survivors include her husband: Jim; children: Gregg (Randi) Anderson of Woodhull, IL; Brady (Tina) Anderson of Woodhull, IL; grandchild: Kelsi (Taylor) Westhoff of AZ; great grandchildren: Lillian and Harrison Westhoff; mother: Jeannine Litton of Naples, FL; sister: Debra (Roger) Noble of Naples, FL; several nieces and nephews.

Elgena was preceded in death by her father.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 7, 2020
