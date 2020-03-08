Home

Henry W. Anderson Mortuary
14850 Garrett Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124
(952) 432-2331
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Henry W. Anderson Mortuary
14850 Garrett Ave.
Apple Valley, MN
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Henry W. Anderson Mortuary
14850 Garrett Ave.
Apple Valley, MN
Richard J. Segers


1937 - 2020
Richard J. Segers Obituary

Richard J. Segers

November 12, 1937-March 1, 2020

SAVAGE, MN-Segers, Richard J., age 82 of Savage. Preceded in death by beloved wife, Gertrude "Trudy". Survived by sons, Michael (Melissa) & Joseph (Sandra); stepchildren: Timothy, Rebecca, Thomas & Todd and many grandchildren. Service 1:00 PM, Monday, March 9, 2020 with visitation one hour before at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, 14850 Garrett Ave., Apple Valley, MN. Interment, Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to donor's choice.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 8, 2020
