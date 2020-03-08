|
|
Richard J. Segers
November 12, 1937-March 1, 2020
SAVAGE, MN-Segers, Richard J., age 82 of Savage. Preceded in death by beloved wife, Gertrude "Trudy". Survived by sons, Michael (Melissa) & Joseph (Sandra); stepchildren: Timothy, Rebecca, Thomas & Todd and many grandchildren. Service 1:00 PM, Monday, March 9, 2020 with visitation one hour before at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, 14850 Garrett Ave., Apple Valley, MN. Interment, Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to donor's choice.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 8, 2020