Gilbert L. "Gib" Swanson


1942 - 2020
Gilbert "Gib" L. Swanson

August 18, 1942-March 6, 2020

DAVENPORT-Gilbert "Gib" L. Swanson, 77, of Davenport, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Online condolences may be expressed at rungemortuary.com. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in his name to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Gilbert was born in Davenport on August 18, 1942. He was the son of Lawrence Chester and Vivian Lorraine (Bernauer) Swanson. Gib worked in construction as a heavy equipment operator for several area companies including Altorfer and Valley Construction and several years working overseas. His great joy was spending time outdoors at his pond. In earlier years, he enjoyed riding motorcycles.

Those left to cherish his memory include his three daughters: Carey (Robb) Moon, Davenport; Cathi Swanson (Michael Woodward), Savanna, IL and Kelly (Perry) Glassgow, Eldridge, grandchildren: Justin, Kayla, Alycia, Ian, Carley, Rose, Ashley, Lexie and Austin; three great-grandchildren and his siblings: Gerald Swanson and Ron (Theresa) Swanson, all of Davenport, Louise (Larry) Lingafelter and Ken (Andrea) Swanson, both of Florida, Ed (Tammy) Swanson, Urbana, IA, Debra Hentges, Lyle (Chris) Swanson and Karen Chehak, all of Davenport and several nieces and nephews. His parents preceded him in death.

Published in Quad-City Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
