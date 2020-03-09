Home

Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA 52761
563-263-3314
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA 52761
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mathias Church
Donald A. Fennell


1925 - 2020
Donald A. Fennell Obituary

Donald A. Fennell

June 12, 1925- March 6, 2020

MUSCATINE-Donald A. Fennell, 94, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.

Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at St. Mathias Church. Burial will take place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Davenport. Online condolences can be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com

Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Muscatine Humane Society or .

Don was born on June 12, 1925, in Davenport, the son of Monroe H. and Marie Pokorney Fennell. He married Bernice Klindt on February 28, 1946, in Davenport.

He attended St. Paul Catholic School, St. Ambrose High School, and graduated from Davenport Central.

Don met Bernice at the Iowanna Ice Cream Store, where she worked. Don worked at the gas station next door.

Don was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corp during World War II. He was in the European Theatre, flying 32 missions over Germany as a tail gunner. After leaving the United States Army, he worked at the Rock Island Arsenal, he later worked at Royal Typewriter Company. He came to Muscatine to work at Leu's Typewriters and later bought the business and changed the name to Don's Typewriter and Office Supplies.

He was a member of Ss. Mary and Mathias Parish, American Legion #27, Moose Lodge #388, and Muscatine Chamber of Commerce. He enjoyed boating, water skiing, dancing, camping, golfing, traveling, and going to Army Air Corps reunions. He loved spending time with family and friends.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Bernice; two daughters, Rose Mary (Keith) Askam of Monroe, Michigan, and Nancy (Kevin) Reichert of Muscatine; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Nick) Grego, Jessica (Eric) Lewis, Jon Askam, Danielle (Dustin) Folker, and Hope Reichert; six great grandchildren; one great great grandson; and nieces and nephews, Betty Lou McKay, Milt Hansen, Virginia Solis, Richard Schwarz, Tom Schwarz, Margaret Kundel, Joe Schwarz, Steve Schwarz, James Schwarz, Mary Ann Sears, Tim Schwarz, Art Schwarz, and Paul Schwarz.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Lois Mauck.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 9, 2020
