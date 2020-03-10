|
Florence R. Tayloe
April 15, 1946-March 5, 2020
DAVENPORT-Florence R. Tayloe, 73, of Davenport- died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society-Davenport. There will not be a funeral. A celebration of her life will be at a later date. Burial was held in Davenport Memorial Park on Moday, March 9, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Florence was born on April 15, 1946, in Davenport, the daughter of Edward and Harriet (Bush) Wilsey.
She married Ronnie L. Moss on Aug. 3, 1966, in Moline. After his death she married Clifford E. Tayloe Jr. on May 3, 1980, in Davenport
Florence was employed at St. Vincent Home–Diocese of Davenport. She was a dishwasher and prep cook from 1976-1980. She also worked as a barmaid for Howards Tap, Julie and Als and Neighbors Tap.
Survivors include daughters, Harriet Wilsey, Cathy Hyde, sons, Michael (Sherry Miller) Moss and Thomas (Melissa Elfgen) Moss, 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, a son in-law, Randy Hyde and a brother in-law, Jack Rayburn Sr.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, two husbands, siblings, Dorothy Gladfelter, Cynthia Rodenberg, Geraldine Patterson-Fierce, Betty Olson, Willis Wilsey, Clyde Wilsey Sr. and Maxine Rayburn and daughter in-law, Buffy Moss. May they all rest in peace.
Thanks to the staff at Good Samaritan and to Sandy Madsen, funeral director at the Runge Mortuary, she was our Shinning angel in our darkest hour.