Harold Boldt
May 4, 1932- February 28, 2020
CHAPIN, IL-Harold Boldt, 87, of Chapin died Feb. 28, 2020 at the Illinois Veteran's Home in Quincy. He was born May 4, 1932, near Davenport, IA., the son of Walter and Margaret Woehrle
Boldt. He married Donna Scannell. They divorced. He married Patricia Kloepping in 1983.
Surviving is his wife, Patricia; children, Nancy (Dave) Salm, Elizabeth Murphy all of CA, James (Kathleen) Boldt of KS, Jonathan (Ginny) Boldt of Jacksonville; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; siblings, Donald (Wanda), Jerry (Bonnie), and Janet Portsmann all of IA. Preceding in death were sons John and Thomas Boldt; brother, Robert and brother-in-law, Richard Portsmann.
Harold served as an Army tank gunner in the Korean War. He was a salesman in IA for Phillips 66 and for Krambeck Feed and Supply in Clinton, IA and IL. He managed the WR Grace plant in Morgan County before driving trucks for OTR, Transport America, Tate Cheese, Young Trucking, Burrus Seed, FS, and Kent Aufdenkamp.
Harold was quick witted, loved his family, and was concerned with everyone's safety. He was a Chapin Christian Church Elder Emeritus, member of Chapin Lions Club, had served on Chapin's Village Board and was a pilot.
Memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 14, at the Chapin Christian Church. The family will greet guests from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery at a future date. Memorial suggestion is to the Chapin Christian Church.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 11, 2020