David G. Fairweather
July 2, 1940-March 9, 2020
BETTENDORF-David G. Fairweather, 79, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Cremation rites were accorded and a Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 15, at First Presbyterian Church in Davenport, IA.
David was born July 2, 1940, to Eugene and Celeste (Stell) Fairweather in Gurdon, AR. He attended Phillips University in Enid, OK, where he met the love of his life, Linda Newell. They were married in August of 1961. David graduated with a B.A in Religious Studies and attended seminary for one year. He served as a pastor in Hunter, OK, before returning to his hometown of Davenport, IA. There he taught elementary school while furthering his education at the University of Iowa and earning a Master's degree in Educational Administration. David was an elementary school principal for 37 years in the North Scott and Pleasant Valley school districts. David was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Davenport where he participated in the Stephens Ministry, taught adult education classes, and organized several groups including the Maker's Dozen and pickle ball. His hobbies included photography, pickle ball, hunting, fishing, camping, playing piano, and spending time with family and friends.
David will be missed by his wife, Linda; children: Shawn (Cynthia) Fairweather, Kim (Jim) Ruge, Jeff Fairweather, and Renee (Pete) McGhee; grandchildren: Kayla, Joshua, Madison, Conner, Nick, Erin, Jayden, Haylie, Zachary, and Megan; siblings, John (Carol) Fairweather and Mary (Vaughn) Meehan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Celeste Fairweather; and a grandson, Tyler Ruge.