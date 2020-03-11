Home

Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
DeWitt, IA
View Map
Vigil
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
DeWitt, IA
View Map
Harold David Hand


1924 - 2020
March 9, 2020

DeWitt, IA-Harold David Hand, 95, died Monday March 9, 2020, at Clarissa Cook Hospice, Bettendorf.

Surviving are wife, Harriet; children, Patricia Bladel, Laura Gizicki, Connie Crump, Larry Hand and Mary Kay (Scott) Wirth; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Eggers and sister-in-law, Jerri Hand.

He was preceded in death by parents, sister, Margaret and brothers, Joseph, David and Glen.

Visitation is 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt with Vigil at 4:00 p.m. Mass is 10:30 a.m. Saturday with Fr. Bob Harness officiating and burial in the church cemetery.

Complete obituary is at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 11, 2020
