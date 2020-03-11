Home

Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
563-391-1200
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lady Di's
Park View , IA
View Map
More Obituaries for Richard Witte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. Witte


1940 - 2020
Richard E. Witte Obituary

Richard E. Witte

August 24, 1940-March 8, 2020

LONG GROVE, IA-celebration of life service for Richard E. Witte, 79, of Rural Long Grove, will be held on Saturday, March 14th at Lady Di's in Park View Iowa from 1:00- 5:00 pm. Richard passed away at his home on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

He was born on August 24, 1940 in Wheatland, IA, and raised in Lost Nation, IA where he graduated high school. He married Judy Berner in 1963 and raised 4 children together.

He is survived by 2 brothers; Doug of Tucson, AZ, Darrell of Iowa City, IA, sister; Sara Bicknese of Tucson, AZ, children; Michael of Clinton, IA, Cathy Toms of Independence, MO, Becca of Davenport, IA, Melissa McChesney of Lost Nation, IA, grandchildren; Jeff, Sarah Coy, Christopher Toms, William Toms, all of Independence, MO, Alexander McChesney and Zachary McChesney, both of Lost Nation, IA., 4 great grandchildren; Evan, Jillian, Alice and Silas, countless nieces and nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations to offset the cost of final arrangements will be gladly accepted during the Celebration of Life party or by contacting one of his children.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 11, 2020
