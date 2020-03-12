|
Patricia C. Frederking
December 12, 1930- March 3, 2020
DAVENPORT-Patricia C. Frederking, 89, a resident of Davenport, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Kahl Home in Davenport.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Pat will be held at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the chapel at the Kahl Home, 6701 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass at the Kahl Home. Memorials may be made to either the Christopher Reeves Foundation or Humility of Mary Housing. Honoring her wishes the right of cremation has been accorded and inurnment will take place privately. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport assisted the family.
Patricia Claire Best was born December 12, 1930, in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of Wilbert and Edna (Doran) Best. Pat graduated from Clark College in Dubuque. She married George H. Frederking Jr. in 1953. He preceded her in death in 2000.
She was a loving and devoted wife and mother as well as tireless caregiver to her husband, George, and her son, David. She enjoyed seeing her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren grow and thrive. She was an avid reader, beautiful one-stroke painter, jigsaw puzzler and played a wicked game of Rummikub.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Terri (Paul) Reinartz, Davenport, IA, Bill (Donna Mandel) Frederking, Oak Park, IL, Bob (Karen) Frederking, North Charleston, SC, Barb (Tom) Teitgen, Fishers, IN, Chip (Laura) Frederking, Alpharetta, GA; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; her sister, Sr. Judy Best, SSND, St. Louis, MO; and many nephews and nieces.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son, Dave, and sister, Colleen Hecht.
The family thanks the staff of the Kahl Home for their love and care of Pat.
