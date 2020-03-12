|
Darlene M. Parris
September 26, 1949-March 10, 2020
BETTENDORF-Darlene M. Parris, 70, of Bettendorf went home to be with her Lord and Savior , rejoining her husband David on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Visitation will be Friday from 5-8pm at The Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11am at New Life Baptist Church, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Online condolences can be left at www.rungemortuary.com
Darlene was born September 26, 1949 in Davenport, the daughter of Kenneth and Betty (Brown) Comer. She was united in marriage to David Parris on December 23, 1967 in Davenport. He passed away on January 14, 2014.
She retired from Hy-Vee after 27 years of service. She was a member of the New Life Baptist Church, Davenport, where she was a very active member. She loved spending time with her family, they were her everything. Darlene also liked spending time with her lady church friends, attending bible study and church camp.
Those celebrating her life include her children: Dianna (Bradley) Smith, Chris (Shannon) Parris and Tim (Dawn) Parris, sisters, Barb St. Louis and Cindy (Paul) Draper, brother-in-law, Jim (Marge) Parris, grandchildren, Wesley, Kelsey, Bryan, Alyssa, Alexis, Ethan, Evan, Shelby, Kaelyn and Jaeda and 7 great grandchildren Her parents and husband preceded her in death.
The family would like to thank Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Darlene's church family, and all her lady friends for their care and support.