Randy G. McIntyre
December 3, 1953-March 9, 2020
DAVENPORT-Randy G. McIntyre, 66, a resident of Davenport died Monday, March 9, 2020.
Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Davenport. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15th at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorials may be made to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.
Randy was born December 3, 1953 in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Donald, Sr. and Shirley (Kopf) McIntyre. On August 30, 1975 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davenport he married Charlene LaMar. He was proud of their 44 years of marriage.
Randy worked at Alcoa for over 30 years, retiring in 2005. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. Randy was very active at St. Alphonsus, instrumental with the Rosary Garden and fish fries. He was a trained storm spotter, a master gardener, loved working on computers, and traveling. Randy was a music fan, especially the Beatles and classic vinyl. Randy cherished his time spent with family, especially his grandchildren.
Those left to honor his memory include his loving wife, Charlene; daughters, Angela (Bryan) Albertson of West Chicago, Illinois and Kelly (Brian) Buck of Van Meter, Iowa; grandchildren, Gavin, Kaitlin, Mason, Alexis, and Griffin; siblings, Sandy McIntyre of Bettendorf, Rick (Janet) McIntyre of Davenport, Rory (Rose) McIntyre of Davenport, and Donnie, Jr. (Sharon) McIntyre of Davenport.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Marty.
