Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
1506 Brown Street
Bettendorf, IA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
1506 Brown Street
Bettendorf, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Maxwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen L. Maxwell


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen L. Maxwell Obituary

Helen L. Maxwell

November 1, 1920-March 10, 2020

BETTENDORF-A Mass of Christian Burial for Helen L. Maxwell, 99, of Bettendorf, will be 11am Friday, March 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be at church Friday from 10a.m.-11a.m. Helen died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her home in Bettendorf, surrounded by her family. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Helen L. Rothmeyer was born November 1, 1920 in Elkader, Iowa, a daughter of Charles and Mary "Mae" (Leonard) Rothmeyer. She married John Maxwell November 29, 1947 in Davenport. They celebrated 61 years of marriage prior to his preceding her in death December 5, 2008.

Helen was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School in Elkader and attended Elkader Junior College. She was a rural school teacher in Clayton County. She proudly served our country during World War II in the Navy WAVES. She retired after 16 years as a clerk-typist for the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. She was a dedicated blood donor, having donated at least five gallons of blood over the years, starting during World War II. Helen was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening, reading and traveling.

Memorials may be made to Birthright, , or Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Survivors include her children: Steven ( Mary) Maxwell, Wheeling, West Virginia; Charles (Ann) Maxwell, Davenport; Patricia Maxwell, Lake of the Hills, Illinois; Kathryn Maxwell, Albuquerque, New Mexico; David Maxwell, Bettendorf; and Gary Maxwell, Durham, NC; eight grandchildren; brother: Joseph Rothmeyer, Monona, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister, Mary Freund, and brothers, Charles Rothmeyer and John Rothmeyer.

"Don't wish for what isn't, just deal with what is!"

Online remembrances at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -