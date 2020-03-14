Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sonoran Skies Mortuary
5650 E. Main St
Mesa, AZ 85205
480-985-4900
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
2:30 PM
Rock Island, Illinois National Cemetery
Arsenal Island, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ernster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gene Ernster


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Gene Ernster Obituary

Robert Gene Ernster

September 21, 1942-February 29, 2020

GILBERT, AZ-Robert Gene Ernster, 77, formerly of Bettendorf and LeClaire, Iowa, passed unexpectedly on February 29, 2020, in Gilbert, Arizona. He was born in Dubuque, Iowa to Robert and Lydia Ernster, September 21, 1942. He married Janice M. McDermott in Dubuque, Iowa February 23, 1963. They made their home in Bettendorf from 1978 - 2004 when she preceded him in death. On September 10, 2010, he married Laura Moser, and their home was in LeClaire, Iowa. Gene served in the Air Force during the Viet Nam era, was a member of Lindsay Park Yacht Club for over 40 years, and retired from Genesis Systems of Davenport in 2005. He is survived by his wife, Laura, Gilbert, AZ, sons Mike Ernster of Davenport and David Ernster, Newbury, NH, grandchildren Matthew and Lydia Ernster of Davenport, and Laura's children and grandchildren. Graveside services will be held April 17, 2020, at the Rock Island, Illinois National Cemetery, Arsenal Island at 2:30 p.m. Attendees may gather at the Tax Slayer Center by 2:15 p.m. for the procession to the Arsenal. Services will be followed by a Celebration of Life at the Arsenal Island Golf Course Club House at 3:00p.m. For full obituary, go to https://www.sonoranskiesmortuaryaz.com/obituary/robert-ernster

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -