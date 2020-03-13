Home

Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
March 15, 1955-March 11, 2020

BETTENDORF-Margaret Williams, 64, of Bettendorf, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Unity Point Hospital with her loving family by her side. Home going celebration will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 2pm at Weerts Funeral Home; visitation will be from 1-2pm. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery following the service. Memorials in Margaret's name may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation www.epilepsy.com.

Margaret was born on March 15, 1955 to Thomas and Ida Williams in Alton, Illinois. She graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1974. Margaret's favorite pastimes were doing crossword puzzles, watching Cozi TV, listening to Motown music, and most of all spending time with her family. Margaret loved to give hugs and if you saw her, you got a big loving hug.

Those left to honor Margaret are her mother Ida; sisters Trish Williams and Benita Williams; nieces and nephew: Tondalaya (Jay) Johnson, Terrance (LaPresha) Williams, Mary (Chan) Brandyburg, Martha (Tomi) Jones; great- nieces and nephews T'Naia Williams, Jaylen Johnson, and Trinity Williams; great-great nephew: Kayden Williams; Aunt Dorothy Hystein, Mattie Ruth; a host of cousins; and her special caretaker Linda Walsh. She was preceded in death by her father Thomas Williams; brothers Darrell Williams, the Rev. Thomas L Williams, and Thomas C. Williams, Jr. Patrick Williams; grandmothers Adele Davenport and Annabelle Paschel; grandfathers Rev. Joseph Davenport and Sylvester Paschel; her uncles John Davenport and Joseph Davenport; and niece Malindie Williams.

Online condolences may be made to Margaret's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 13, 2020
