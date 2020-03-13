|
George E. Mangels
July 23, 1944-March 11, 2020
DAVENPORT-George E. Mangels, 75, a resident of Davenport, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus in Davenport.
Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America.
George was born July 23, 1944 in Davenport, the son of George Peter and Luella Rose (Ripley) Mangels. He was a 1963 graduate of Davenport West High School. George served his country in the United States Army from 1963 – 1966.
George worked as a laborer for Alta Vista Nursery.
Those left to honor his memory include his brother, Ruben Mangels of Blue Grass; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Rose Deffenbaugh and Loretta Pridmore; and a brother, John Mangels.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 13, 2020