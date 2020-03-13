|
|
Mary Ann (Shannon) Kelly
August 6, 1957-March 11, 2020
ELDRIDGE-Mary Ann (Shannon) Kelly, 62, of Eldridge, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, after a short battle with lung cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Long Grove. Burial will be at St. Ann's Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 16th at St. Ann's Catholic Church. An additional visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass on Tuesday. Everyone is encouraged to wear something green in honor of Mary Ann's favorite holiday. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to East Area Special Olympics and the Long Grove Fire Department. Mary Ann helped give the gift of sight by donating her corneas. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family.
Mary Ann was born August 6, 1957 the daughter of Norbert and Phyllis (Sothmann) Shannon in Davenport. She was married to Donald "Jesse" Morris in 1975 and later to Delbert "DC" Kelly in 1988. She worked in commercial insurance for more than 30 years.
Mary Ann was always willing to help a neighbor in need. She was actively involved in volunteering for Special Olympics and she donated more than 14 gallons of blood to the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. She enjoyed spending time with friends, including the Whine Club, and her greatest love was being able to look after her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Jesse Morris of Eldridge, Nicolas (Natalie) Kelly of Long Grove, and Nicole (Nikki Leibhan) Kelly of Milwaukee, WI; three grandchildren, Ambellina, Oliver and Rowan Kelly; siblings, Kathy (Harvey) Henningsen, Nancy (Jane Bergendahl) Shannon, Judy Shannon, John (Linda) Shannon, and Jim (Connie) Shannon; and sister-in-law, Deb Shannon. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dennis; and sister, Debra.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 13, 2020