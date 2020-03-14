Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Payton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon K. Payton


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon K. Payton Obituary

Sharon K. Payton

March 11, 2020

DECATUR, AL-Mrs. Sharon K. Payton, 71, of Decatur, Alabama, died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 22, 1948, in Kentucky to Carl Wilbur Pullen and Lila Rose Gillans Pullen. She was a homemaker for her family and loved them dearly. Preceding her in death were her father, a brother and two sisters.

No services scheduled at this time.

Survivors include:

her Husband -

Roger L. Payton, Sr., Somerville, AL

Two Sons -

Roger Payton, Jr. (Angela), Maquoketa, IA and Bryan Payton (Sarah), Donahue, IA

Two Daughters -

Mickey Blake (Dennis), Eldridge, IA and Tracy Van Pelt (Brad), Noblesville, IN

Two Brothers, Three Sisters and Ten Grandchildren

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -