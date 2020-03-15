|
|
Janice Ranes
April 4, 1950-February 21, 2020
DAVENPORT-Janice Ranes passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Janice Swails was born on April 4, 1950 in Monmouth, IL, the daughter of Herschel and Margaret (Toops) Swails. She married William Ranes on October 18, 1974 in Bettendorf, Iowa and together they welcomed three children, Billy, Missy and Amy. He preceded her in death on August 23, 2017.
She worked for the Davenport Schools, and as an In-Home Healthcare worker.
There will be no visitation or funeral. A celebration of life will be held for Janice on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12:00 pm (Noon) at The Center 1411 Brady Street in Davenport. All are welcome to join us in the celebration.
Survivors include her son; William G, daughters; Melissa A. (Paul Adamson), Amy B. Ranes (Larry Johnston), granddaughters; Allison (Matthew Carlsen), Katherine Beeson, Madeline Beeson, Emily Green, Honesty Johnson, and great-granddaughter, Clara Grace and sister: Connie Banks.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, William, sister; Linda Riehm and brother; Larry Dean.
Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 15, 2020