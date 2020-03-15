Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
3:30 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
1949 - 2020
Mary Kay Beck Obituary

Mary Kay Beck

December 9, 1949-March 13, 2020

DAVENPORT-Mary Kay Beck, 70, a resident of Davenport, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. A Rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. with visitation following from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 17th at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or Holy Family Catholic Church.

Mary Kathryn Green was born December 9, 1949 in Streator, Illinois, the daughter of George and Beatrice (Walker) Green. She married Randall Beck, June 21, 1969 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Davenport.

Mary Kay worked in furniture sales for 30 years at Petersen-Hagge Furniture and Klavohn Furniture in Davenport. She most recently worked part-time for JG Designers Beauty Salon in Davenport.

Mary Kay was an active member at Holy Family Church, volunteering with the church gardens, and the Davenport Fire Department Women's Auxiliary. She enjoyed her two card clubs, gardening, and traveling. Mary Kay loved to socialize, and had an outgoing personality. She cherished her time spent with her family, especially attending her grandchildren's events.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Randy; daughters, Lisa (John) Evans of Maple Grove, Minnesota, and Dyan (Joe) Rivard of Long Grove; grandchildren, Emily and Ryan Rivard; siblings, John Green, Peggy (Jeff) Sneed, and Bill (Lori) Green; sisters-in-law, Karen (Lloyd) Penningroth, and Brenda Beck; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Gary Beck.

Online condolences may be made to Mary Kay's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 15, 2020
