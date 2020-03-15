Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Rock Island, IL
Bonnie L. Kozma


1945 - 2020
Bonnie L. Kozma Obituary

Bonnie L. Kozma

September 6, 1945-March 10, 2020

DAVENPORT-Graveside Services for Bonnie L. Kozma, 74, a resident of Davenport, will be 11am Monday, March 16, 2020 in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. Per her wishes, there will not be any other services. Bonnie passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Unity Point Trinity, Bettendorf. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Bonnie Lou Schaecher was born September 6, 1945 in Humphreys, Nebraska, a daughter of Albert and Mary E. Schaecher. She worked as a Postal Carrier for the United States Postal Service.

She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She always put everyone before herself; weather it was family, friends or at church. She will be greatly missed.

Memorials may be made to her family.

Those left to honor Bonnie's memory include her son, Eric Bearbower, Davenport; granddaughter, Mikayla Sims; siblings: Marilyn Samuelson, Andalusia; Jolene Richardson, Blue Grass; Kenny Schaecher, Cordova; Maureen (Gene) Thiesen, Geneseo; Donald (Dorothy) Schaecher, Lincoln, Nebraska; and Perry Schaecher, New Hampton. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 15, 2020
