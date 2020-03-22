Home

Vinyard Hillcrest Funeral Home Inc
9115 Commercial Blvd
Pevely, MO 63070
(636) 937-4646
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Vinyard Hillcrest Funeral Home Inc
9115 Commercial Blvd
Pevely, MO 63070
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Vinyard Hillcrest Funeral Home Inc
9115 Commercial Blvd
Pevely, MO 63070
1992 - 2020
Colin James Collins Obituary

Colin James Collins

December 18, 1992-March 14, 2020

PEVELY, MO-Colin James Collins, age 27, of Pevely, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Pevely. He was born December 18, 1992 in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Kathleen Janenne (Daufeldt) Carlton of Davenport, and Ronnie Dean Collins of Pevely.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his sons Bentlee Dean Collins of Desloge, Missouri, and Ezra Lincoln Chamberlain of Pevely; fiance Danni Losh; step-father John Carlton of Davenport; grandparents Roy Sanders of Pevely, Jeri (John) Trendley of Pevely, and Helen "Tina" Daufeldt of Davenport; aunts Rebecca Collins of Springfield, Missouri, Connie (Ryan) Garretts of Pevely, and Christina (Christopher) Liagre of Davenport; and several cousins.

He is preceded in death by a grandfather Donald Daufeldt, and an aunt Heather Lynn Trendley.

He worked as a telemarketer; an avid video game player; and music lover.

Visitation from 11:00 A.M. until the time of funeral services at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Vinyard Hillcrest Funeral Home in Pevely. Interment in Peaceful Meadows Cemetery of Hillsboro, Missouri. Memorials in his memory are preferred to Narcotics Anonymous.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 22, 2020
