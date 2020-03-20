|
Joan Vanover
April 27, 1936-March 15, 2020
DAVENPORT-Joan Vanover, 83, of Davenport, IA, passed away on March 15, 2020. Private services will be held. Memorials may be directed to Risen Christ Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.
Joan was born on April 27, 1936, to Lester and Helen Schmidt in Clinton, IA. She graduated from Welton Consolidated High School in 1954. Joan then completed comptometer training in Davenport. Joan moved to Florida after marrying Ted Frahm, where she began working for Graybar Electric in accounting-payroll. She transferred to Los Angeles, CA, in the 60's where Joan was active in the American Business Women's Association, starting a chapter in Glendale and was the first acting and elected president. In 1965, she married Paul Vanover. Together they had a son, David. Joan returned to Ridgeview, IA, in 1970 and worked for the Iowa DOT Maintenance. Joan also worked at APAC, JC Penney Christmas Gift Wrap, and for the Davenport School District. She was a member of Risen Christ Lutheran Church. Joan was an active volunteer, serving as a SHIIP counselor, listened to kids read at Fillmore School, worked at Friendly House in the downtown location, volunteering at CASI events, an active member of the Heavenly Halos Red Hat Society, and regularly helped at events at Ridgecrest Assisted Living Center. Joan's interests included playing cards, making crafts, collecting cardinals, and attending events at Gilda's Club in Bettendorf. She adored her two cats Pumpkin and Captain Midnight.
Joan is survived by a brother, Aaron Schmidt, Chandler, AZ; nephews Bill Ruggeberg (Tammy) Prophetstown, IL; Jim Ruggeberg (Beth), DeWitt, IA; nieces Sally Ruggeberg (Ron Schiltz), LeClaire, IA; Susan Ruggeberg (Jose Bravo), Las Vegas, NV; and a granddaughter, Melissa Hintze, Davenport, IA. She was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Janet Ruggeberg and brother-in-law Everett Ruggeberg; and her son, David.