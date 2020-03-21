|
Arlene Faye Jorgensen
March 6, 1940-March 19, 2020
DEWITT-Arlene Faye Jorgensen, 80, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, in her home.
Arlene was born March 6, 1940, in Bison, South Dakota to John and Clara Hoff. She attended high school in Spearfish, SD. She was united in marriage to John Jorgensen on August 17, 1959, in Spearfish. The couple resided in Davenport until 1965 and went on to own and operate Tastee Freez and the Moose in DeWitt, Pok-A-Dots Drive Inn in South Dakota, Jorgie's Hard Times in Grand Mound, and Jorgie's in DeWitt. John preceded her in death on December 17, 2016.
Arlene was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Grand Mound. She enjoyed gardening, painting, crocheting, spending time with grandkids and great-grandkids. Arlene never knew a stranger and loved all animals.
She is survived by her children, John of DeWitt, Kimberly (Gary) Moore of Grand Mound, Lance (Wendy) of Long Grove; grandchildren, Christopher (Tiffanie), Tyler, Amanda (Abe), Mallory (Todd), Dalton, and Mitchell (Morgan Schau); great-grandchildren, Alexia, Keaton, and Clara; a sister, Geraldine (Don) Hiesz; a sister-in-law, Janet Hoff; nieces and nephews; and her loving Jorgensen brothers and sisters.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Andrew Jorgensen, a brother, a sister, and a brother-in-law.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
