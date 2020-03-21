|
Cathleen M. Helble
January 27, 1950-March 19, 2020
BETTENDORF-Cathleen M. Helble,70, a resident of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Bettendorf Healthcare Center after a long & courageous battle with Huntington's Disease.
Private family services will be held. Memorials may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.
She was born in Rock Island, Illinois on January 27, 1950, the daughter of Robert and Mary Jane (Woodworth) Nelson and was a 1968 graduate of Alleman High School. On April 8, 1972, she was united in marriage to Terryl Ray Helble in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on September 13, 2014.
Cathleen was a devoted homemaker, mom and grandma who enjoyed crafting and traveling. For many years, she provided child-care in her home.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Tracy (Corey) Daniels of Moline, Illinois and Heather (Thom) Gross of Davenport, Iowa; her son, Bryon Helble of Bettendorf; her grandchildren, Jenna Gross, Mason Daniels and Natalee Gross; her sister, Christine Nelson of Maple Grove, Minnesota; her brother, Robert Nelson of Rock Island; three nieces; three nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Cathleen was preceded in death by her twin-sister, Colleen Schlake; her brothers, David Nelson and Stephen Nelson; and her parents.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 21, 2020