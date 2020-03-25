Home

Wendt Funeral Home - Moline
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-6781
Bruce Strader


1959 - 2020
Bruce Strader Obituary

Bruce Strader

July 15, 1959-March 22, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Bruce Strader, 60, of Rock Island, IL, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home.

Private family services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a time in the future.

Memorials may be made to the Edgewood Baptist Church or to the Jr Rocks baseball team.

Bruce was born in Moline on July 15, 1959, son of Clarence and Vergie (Witt) Strader. He graduated with the Rock Ridge High School Class of 1977.

He was owner/operator of Quality Plus Body Shop and Art Rice Body Shop. He collected antique toys, especially Buddy L and Crossley cars, and loved attending auctions. He was the proud owner of B & B Toy Museum. Bruce also owned several stock cars and sponsored his nephew in sprint car races. He also sponsored his great-nephew in the Jr Rocks Baseball team.

Survivors include his mother, Vergie Copeland of Moline; a step-sister, Dawn (Tim) Cunningham of Connecticut; a sister-in-law, Linda Strader of Andalusia, IL; a brother, Scott (Julie) Strader of Andalusia; nieces, Kimberly Strader, Lisa (Russ) Terry, Alaina Khan, and Natalie Titus; a nephew, Michael (Michelle) Strader; sixteen great-nieces and -nephews, and two great-great-nephews.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Clarence "Clancy" Strader, his step-father, Charles Copeland, a brother, David Strader, step-brother, Brian Copeland, and a niece, Emily Copeland.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 25, 2020
