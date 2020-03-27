|
Helen "Marie" Holland
October 14, 1934-December 14, 2019
BETTENDORF-
Helen "Marie" Holland, 85 of Bettendorf passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019 at the Iowa Masonic Home. A private service was held. Burial took place at Oakdale Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Rady Children's Hospital, San Diego CA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.
Marie was born October 14, 1934 in Wolfe County KY to Ballard and Inez (Brewer) Williams. Marie married Henry George Holland on December 5, 1959, they later divorced. She received certification as a LVN and worked at the Rady Children's Hospital, retiring in 1994. Marie moved to the Quad Cities in 1997 to take on her next career as "Mammy." She was an avid Elvis fan and loved the ocean and lighthouses. She was a member of Cross Roads Independent Baptist Church. She loved her family.
Survivors include a daughter and her 3 children and 5 great grandchildren and granddaughter, Lisa Ramirez and fiancé William Wheeler.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 daughter, Debora Sue Wise.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 27, 2020