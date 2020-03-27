Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Holland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Holland


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Holland Obituary

Helen "Marie" Holland

October 14, 1934-December 14, 2019

BETTENDORF-

Helen "Marie" Holland, 85 of Bettendorf passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019 at the Iowa Masonic Home. A private service was held. Burial took place at Oakdale Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Rady Children's Hospital, San Diego CA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Marie was born October 14, 1934 in Wolfe County KY to Ballard and Inez (Brewer) Williams. Marie married Henry George Holland on December 5, 1959, they later divorced. She received certification as a LVN and worked at the Rady Children's Hospital, retiring in 1994. Marie moved to the Quad Cities in 1997 to take on her next career as "Mammy." She was an avid Elvis fan and loved the ocean and lighthouses. She was a member of Cross Roads Independent Baptist Church. She loved her family.

Survivors include a daughter and her 3 children and 5 great grandchildren and granddaughter, Lisa Ramirez and fiancé William Wheeler.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 daughter, Debora Sue Wise.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -