Ann C. Foulks
March 1, 1953-March 24, 2020
ROCK ISLAND-Ann C. Foulks, 67, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 peacefully at home. Private services will be held at Olivet Baptist Church, Rock Island. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family. Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family with arrangements.
Ann was born on March 1, 1953 in Guntown, Lee County, Mississippi, a daughter of Lonnie and Ella Mae (Young) Richardson. She married Clayborne Foulks in September 29, 1991 in Rock Island. Ann worked in the printing industry for many years. She retired in 2018, due to illness. She was a proud, long-time member of Olivet Baptist Church, Rock Island. Along with being a woman of strong faith, Ann was an excellent cook, a writer and a loving grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Ann also loved to decorate and spend time gardening.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Clayborne; daughters, Saundra Richardson, Memphis, TN; Deborah (Doug) Sales, Rock Island and Charlette Pittman, Clarksville, TN; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; siblings, Tarlie McKinney, Rock Island; Charles (Robbie) Richardson, Detroit, MI; Lee E. (Louise) Richardson, Rock Island; James (Paquita) Richardson; Rock Island; Herbert (Angie) Richardson, Seattle, WA; Willie Richardson, Rock Island and Jackie Richardson, Minneapolis, MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Lester, Lonnie, Lawrence and LeRoy Richardson; sister, Annie Clark; and a grandson, Kion Lewis.
