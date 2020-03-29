|
|
Edwina Cheryl Keim
March 18, 1947-March 23, 2020
BETTENDORF-Edwina Cheryl Keim, 73, of Bettendorf passed away with her family at her side in Bettendorf on 23 March 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com
On 18 March 1947, Edwina Tinker was born the youngest of three sisters on their family farm on Devils Glen road in Bettendorf. She loved talking about the happy experiences of growing up on the farm. The love of nature and pragmatism she cultivated there, shaped who she was throughout life. When Edwina was raising her boys she lived in many places throughout the Midwest and south but in the late 1980's she decided to move home to Bettendorf to be closer to family. Edwina was a trained paralegal and she worked in insurance for many years.
A follower of Jesus Christ, Edwina worshipped at Bettendorf Presbyterian Church which is the same congregation that her parents Edwin & Vivian Tinker attended. Edwina was a patriot who loved her country and was proud to have her youngest son Jeff serving in the Air Force. Her oldest son Tommy's accomplishments in art were a source of great interest and pride as well. After retirement, Edwina followed an adventurous path. She boldly traveled the world with trips throughout Europe and Asia. Recently Edwina visited New Zealand with her beloved granddaughter, Hannah. Edwina lived cleanly, loved wellness and her lifestyle and health was an inspiration to all that knew her.
Edwina is survived by her two sons; Thomas, (wife, Elena and their daughter Hannah), and Jeffrey, (wife Jill and their children Anna, Jack and Lauren), Sisters; Sandra Tinker and Patricia Bergman (husband Steve).
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 29, 2020