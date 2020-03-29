|
Bobby J. "Bob" Walker
June 4, 1938-March 27, 2020
BETTENDORF-Bobby J. "Bob" Walker, 81, a resident of Bettendorf, Iowa died on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Iowa Masonic Health Facility in Bettendorf.
Private family services will be held at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. A service to celebrate his life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Iowa Masonic Health Facility or to Genesis Hospice.
He was born in Rock Island, Illinois on June 4, 1938, the son of Charles and Ruth (Guthrie) Walker. On February 17, 1973, he was united in marriage to Theresa L. Wulf in Rock Island.
Bob was an entrepreneur in many types of business ventures for over 40 years. He also worked and retired from International Harvester in Rock Island where he had worked for ten years. He was a member of the former Tipton Moose Lodge in Tipton, Iowa.
An adventurous person who enjoyed a variety of interests, Bob especially loved flying his own airplane, participating in Taekwondo and making people laugh.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Theresa; his daughters, Vickie (Ray) Skelton of East Moline, Illinois, Kelly (John) Allgaier in Minnesota, Terri (Kevin) Allinger in Minnesota, Sheila (Mike) Culver of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Stephanie (Billy) Anson of Matherville, Illinois; his sons, Mark Walker of East Moline and Eric (Jonna) Walker of Belleville, Illinois; thirteen grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing his obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 29, 2020