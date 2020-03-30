Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Hicks-Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia L. (Runyon) Hicks-Williams


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia L. (Runyon) Hicks-Williams Obituary

Virginia L. (Runyon) Hicks-Williams

March 3, 1935-March 28, 2020

CALAMUS-Virginia L. (Runyon) Hicks-Williams, 85, of Calamus, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Eagle Point Health Care Center in Clinton, Iowa.

Private family services will be held and burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family.

Virginia was born March 3, 1935 in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Chester & Virginia (Shatterman) Runyon.

Those left to honor her memory include her sons, Robert (Janet) Hicks of Calamus, Justin Wayne Hicks of Bettendorf and Dennis (Patti Jo) Hicks of Richmond, Indiana; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Chester (Pat) Runyon of Newburg, Oregon, Raymond (Marcene) Runyon of Des Moines, Iowa, Melvin (Mary) Runyon of Glendale, Ariz., Joseph Runyon of Boring, Oregon and Rick (Roxanne) Runyon of Irvington, Illinois.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; and her sons, Darrell Hicks and Arthur Paul Hicks, Jr.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Virginia's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -