Virginia L. (Runyon) Hicks-Williams
March 3, 1935-March 28, 2020
CALAMUS-Virginia L. (Runyon) Hicks-Williams, 85, of Calamus, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Eagle Point Health Care Center in Clinton, Iowa.
Private family services will be held and burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family.
Virginia was born March 3, 1935 in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Chester & Virginia (Shatterman) Runyon.
Those left to honor her memory include her sons, Robert (Janet) Hicks of Calamus, Justin Wayne Hicks of Bettendorf and Dennis (Patti Jo) Hicks of Richmond, Indiana; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Chester (Pat) Runyon of Newburg, Oregon, Raymond (Marcene) Runyon of Des Moines, Iowa, Melvin (Mary) Runyon of Glendale, Ariz., Joseph Runyon of Boring, Oregon and Rick (Roxanne) Runyon of Irvington, Illinois.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; and her sons, Darrell Hicks and Arthur Paul Hicks, Jr.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 30, 2020