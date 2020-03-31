|
|
Ernest (Jay) Eugene Moore II
May 28, 1970-March 23, 2020
DAVENPORT-Ernest (Jay) Eugene Moore II (49) passed away Monday March 23rd, 2020, after a long battle with cirrhosis of the liver.
Jay is survived by his two daughters Allie and Sydney, his two grandchildren Lexi and Abby, and many loving extended family members.
Jay, as all his friends and family called him, was born May 28th, 1970, in Davenport, Iowa. If you knew him you know that he was a "Jack of all trades," in his years on this Earth he had been a phlebotomist, ENT, electrician, poker dealer, and many other side jobs along the way. In his younger years he loved fishing, playing sand volleyball, golfing, and playing baseball or practicing with his youngest child, Sydney. As he got older, he enjoyed cooking, watching several sports, and being around friends and family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date because of our current society health concerns. Allie and Sydney will be making those arrangements and will be in touch with everyone regarding this.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 31, 2020