Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Resources
More Obituaries for Rovene Langwith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rovene Langwith


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rovene Langwith Obituary

Rovene Langwith

June 8, 1923-March 29, 2020

KEWANEE-Rovene Langwith, 96, passed away March 29, 2020. She was born June 8, 1923 in Kewanee, Illinois to Carl and Lottie Stovall. On May 24, 1947 she married John L. Langwith in Kewanee. In 1953 they moved to the Quad Cities where she spent most of her life. In 2002 she moved to Johnston, Iowa to be near family.

Rovene was a volunteer at the former St. Luke's Hospital and was in real estate with Bert Frahm Realty in the late 60's and early 70's. She enjoyed time with her family and playing bridge with friends. Rovene was an avid reader and a member of the First Baptist Church.

She is survived by sons, John Langwith of Bremerton, Washington, Dr. Dennis (Susie) Langwith of Des Moines, and Gary (Nancy) Langwith of Ankeny; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and niece, Sue DeVrieze.

Rovene was preceded in death by her husband, John in 2000; her son, Warren Langwith; and her brother, Clyde Stovall.

Due to current world conditions, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church or to St. Croix Hospice and condolences expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rovene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -