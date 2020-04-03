|
Bernadette "Sherry" (Kwiatkowski) Vondran
February 23, 1945-March 29, 2020
DUBUQUE, IA-Bernadette "Sherry" (Kwiatkowski) Vondran 75, passed away on March 29th at Genesis East Medical Center.
Bernadette was born February 23, 1945 in Honolulu, HI to Leo and Katherine (Guerreiro) Kwiatkowski.
She grew up in Honolulu and married LaVerne "Butch" Vondran of Dubuque, IA on January 20, 1962.
She moved to Iowa when Butch completed his service with the U.S. Marines and has been and Iowan ever since.
Bernadette retired after 24yrs as Customer Service manager from Thoms Proestler / PFG. and also spent the last several years working at Quad City Coin in Bettendorf, IA.
She had a very active social life and her numerous friends were her extended family, whether it was the weekly
dinner with friends or the morning coffee crew. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren whenever possible.
She was a fitness minded person and had a goal of having her picture on the Smucker's jar when she turned 100.
God had other plans for Sherry, who was a an active member of Our Lady of Victory Parish and an example of how we should all hope to live our lives. Sherry often went back to visit her roots in Hawaii and it was her wish to be interred with her mother and pre-deceased brother in Hawaii.
She is survived by her son Leo Vondran of Davenport, her 2 grandsons Collin and Christian Vondran, Davenport, brother Michael "Todd" Kwiatkowski, Calimesa, CA , Sister Noel (Arnold) Makovsky, Port Charlotte, FL and brother Philibert "Ski" (Darlene) Kwiatkowski Kohala, HI. and also many special nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Although she will be greatly missed by all of her friends and family, those that will miss her the most are her nieces and nephews whose favorite saying is, "Every family needs an Aunty Bernie". She had a way about her that made everyone near her feel special.
Bernadette was preceded in death by her parents; Husband LaVerne Vondran; Son Lawrence "Rusty" Vondran; and brother Larry Kwiatkowski.
No services are scheduled at this time. A celebration of life service may be scheduled at a future date.
Memorials may be made to Area Residential Care Dubuque, IA
www.arearesidentialcare.org