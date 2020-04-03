|
Kenneth H. Hagge
April 8, 1929- March 27, 2020
CLINTON-Kenneth H. Hagge, age 90 of Clinton, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Alverno. In following Kenneth's wishes cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Kenneth was born in Teeds Grove, Iowa on April 8, 1929, the son of Eddie and Clara (Greve) Hagge. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1947. Kenneth married his high school sweetheart, Maxine Petersen on September 18, 1949. She passed away in 1954. He later married Joan McDonald on May 18, 1955. She passed away on August 15, 2013. After high school Kenneth worked at EI DuPont for several years before going into the furniture business with his father-in-law, Harry Petersen.
Kenneth and Joan purchased the business in 1955 and later added two more stores in DeWitt and Davenport, Iowa. Starting from almost nothing they built the business into a multi-million dollar operation. Kenneth and Joan retired in 1985 and spent winters in Las Vegas and summers in Clinton, Missouri where he loved to fish. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed camping and boating. He loved to watch sports, especially the Cubs, Bears and Hawkeye's. He was a member of the Clinton Masonic Lodge and the Shriners.
Kenneth is survived by 5 children; Gregory (Patricia) Hagge of Clinton, Carolyn (Joe) Hagge-Witt of Clinton, Steven Hagge of Florida, Kenneth J. Hagge of Albany, IL and Denis (Stacey) Hagge of Clinton; 14 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren and a sister, Marlene Bott of Clinton. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife's and a brother, Duane.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Alverno, Good Samaritan Society and Genesis Hospice for the care they provided. And a special thank you to Pastor James Machen for all the prayers and support.
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 3, 2020