Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenny Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenny L. Parker


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenny L. Parker Obituary

Kenny L. Parker

March 31, 2020

BETTENDORF-Kenny L. Parker, 65, of Bettendorf, died unexpectedly Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Trinity, Bettendorf. Keeping with his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and a family memorial service will take place at a later date. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Kenny was born in January, 1955 in La Rochelle, France, a son of Loree S. and Marilyn B. (Bornholdt) Parker. He earned his bachelor's degree in history from the University of Miami of Ohio.

Kenny was the general manger of Olive Garden throughout the Midwest, which brought him to the Quad Cities in the late 80s. In conjunction with his job at Olive Garden, he was able to share his love of cooking with a regular segment on WQAD Channel 8. He began working at Hy-Vee, West Locust in the late 90s and had recently transferred to the 53rd and Utica Ridge location.

In addition to cooking, Kenny enjoyed painting, indie music, and loved a good glass of wine and fine cheese. He spent many years as a Volunteer Committee Chair for the Bix 7, he was active with Festival of Trees, and he was also the director of the Homeowners Association of Georgian Square East. Above all else, Kenny was a loving father to his sons and their families.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons and daughters-in-law, Evan (Jenny) Parker, Peoria, Illinois and Ryne (Alex) Parker, Eldridge, and a sister, Sherry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Richard.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kenny's name may be made to Quad City Arts. www.quadcityarts.com

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -