Pauline M. Koch
October 9, 1942-April 4, 2020
BETTENDORF-Pauline M. Koch, 77, of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Pauline was born on October 9, 1942 in Houghton, Iowa, the daughter of Conrad and Marie (Kruse) Meierotto. On December 29, 1973, she was united in marriage to John Koch in Houghton. Pauline worked as a medical lab technician for Metropolitan Laboratories. She found great joy in watching the Hummingbirds who came to visit the numerous feeders she placed around her yard. Pauline had a love of gardening and keeping her yard in pristine condition. Above all, she cherished the time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered as being a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Those left to honor her memory are her husband of 47 years, John of Bettendorf; children, Michelle (Eric) Lovell of West Des Moines, Iowa, Jason (Jana) Koch of Pleasant Valley, Iowa; sisters, JoAnn Holtkamp of Donnellson, Iowa, Mary Jane Montgomery of West Point, Iowa, Carlene (Bob) Black of Pella, Iowa; and five grandchildren, Stella, Mary, Ellis, and Harper Lovell, Grace Koch.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Gilbert Meierotto and Doretta Menke.
