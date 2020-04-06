|
Francis A. "Fran" Riley
September 30, 1953-April 3, 2020
DAVENPORT-Francis A. "Fran" Riley, 66, of Davenport, passed away peacefully Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home. Due to the current worldwide health crisis, a celebration of Fran's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church or Unity Point Hospice. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Francis Anthony Riley was born on September 30, 1953 in Boston, Massachusetts, a son of John and Grace (Avery) Riley. He graduated with honors from Emerson College in Boston where he started his reporting journey at the college radio station.
He was united in marriage to Joan Heady. He later was united in marriage to Marilyn (Smeaton) Korthaus on January 6, 2006 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport.
Fran moved to the Quad Cities in 1978 and his career as a broadcaster spanned 46 years, retiring in November of 2019. The past 25 years were spent at KWQC. He received the Wilbur Foundation Award in 2006, 2007 and 2010 which is a national recognition by the Religious Communicators Council. He had a passion for storytelling and was able to share that with his Fran's Features segments.
Fran was deeply devoted to his Catholic faith. He was a faithful member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, where he served as a lector and Eucharistic Minister. Fran was also very involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus # 532.
Survivors include his loving wife, Marilyn, daughter, Andrea (Nick) Aleksiejczyk, all of Davenport; step-son, Drew (Angela) Korthaus, Loveland, Colorado, grandchildren: Sidney, Jacob, Addalie, Tyler, Hazel; sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Kevin Coyne, Plymouth, Massachusetts; mother-in-law, Marietta Smeaton, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol and Bob Jones, Davenport, brother-in-law, Mike Smeaton, Odessa, Florida, and many nieces and nephews.
Fran was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Lawrence and John Riley, and Marilyn's son Marine Sgt. Bradley Korthaus, whose tragic passing brought Fran and Marilyn together.
