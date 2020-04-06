|
|
Glenn J. Sievers
February 9, 1928-April 4, 2020
WALCOTT-Glenn J. Sievers, 92, of Walcott, IA, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Graveside services and a celebration of Glenn's life will be held at a later date.
Glenn was born on the family farm in Scott County, IA on February 9, 1928 to Hugo and Irene (Schneckloth) Sievers.
Glenn graduated from Davenport High School in 1946 and later attended Iowa State University. Glenn married Norma Jean Koester on March 17, 1951 in Fort Dodge, IA. She preceded her in death on September 8, 2017.
Glenn and Norma farmed in Scott retiring in 1985.
Glenn was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, the Wilton Masonic Lodge #167 AF & AM for over 50 years, Scott County Farm Bureau and a founding member of ASHHS.
Glenn enjoyed genealogy, reading, playing cards and visiting with his family. He was a diehard Cub fan and an avid supporter of the Republican party, especially President Donald J. Trump.
Glenn is survived by his children: Sally Lilienthal of Wilton and Bryan (Lisa) Sievers of Stockton, 6 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Norma, his son Jon J. Sievers, his daughter and son-in-law Sue and Richard Voss, his son-in-law Tom Lilienthal, his granddaughter Megan Lilienthal and his sisters: Helen Sievers and Gladys Plambeck.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Schleswig-Holstein Heritage Society in his memory.
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 6, 2020