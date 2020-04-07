Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Saur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph "Joe" Saur


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph "Joe" Saur Obituary

Joseph "Joe" Saur

March 10, 1941- April 5, 2020

BLUE GRASS-Joseph "Joe" Saur, 79 of Blue Grass, IA passed away on April 5, 2020 at his home. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. The family will have a service at a later date. Memorials may be left to Buffalo friends church, Buffalo, IA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Joe was born March 10, 1941 in Muscatine, IA to Russel and Eva (Moffit) Saur. Joe graduated from Bettendorf High School. He was united in marriage to Mary Atchison on August 24, 1988 in Blue Grass. Joe farmed until the early 80's and then went on to drive semi truck for Gless Bros. in Blue Grass, IA for 30 years, which took him all over the country.

In his younger years, Joe was involved in the home farm operation, was a member of 4-H and enjoyed raising and showing cattle. He loved going dancing with his wife, Mary and to entertaining and making people laugh. In fact, Joe had a devilish smile that would break out into a throw his head back booming laugh at practically anything that tickled his funny bone. Joe never met a stranger.

Survivors include his wife, Mary; children, Kenneth (Anita) Saur, Susan (Craig) Christensen, Roxanne (Joe) Newberry, Tracy Davis, Calvin Smith and Kelly (Kathy) Smith; many grandchildren and great grandchildren and a sister, Carry Saur Gesling.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Steven.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -