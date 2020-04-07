|
Lorraine Coupland (nee Malacek)
January 17, 1936-April 2, 2020
BETTENDORF-We note with sadness that Lorraine Coupland (nee Malacek) died peacefully in her home Thursday, April 2nd, her devoted friend and caregiver of many years, Virginia Johnson was with her. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with those arrangements.
Lorraine was born and spent her early years in Chicago area locals. She graduated from J.S. Morton High School in Cicero and attended Scott Community College. Lorraine enlisted and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the time of the Korean War. She married another Marine, Robert Coupland in 1955. Following the deaths of her parents Frank and Mildred ("Millie"), she eventually settled in the Bettendorf area while working at the Arsenal.
Living now in Bettendorf she became a member of Our Lady of Lourdes parish. Lorraine's passions included being a board member of the Marine Corps "Toys for Tots" program and being able to enjoy the Adler Theater and Quad City Music Guild with her friends. She was also a life member of the Marine Corps League, Member of the Women Marines Association, Member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.
She was a special cousin (Always remembered birthdays and anniversaries and special occasions) and will be missed by them. It should be noted that there is another who will be sad, Lorraine's cherished and rather spoiled pet cat, "Gabby"
It was Lorraine's request that any memorials be made to the Our Lady Lourdes Endowment Fund or to .
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 7, 2020